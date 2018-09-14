Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, September 14, 2018 Video

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds NW at 10-15 mph. Small chance for a late afternoon

shower with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Winds NW 10-15 mph and lows in the

low to middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Winds will be NW at 15-20 mph with gusts to 30. Rain chance

at 40%.