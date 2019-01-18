Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday PM, January 18, 2019
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers overnight. Lows will fall into the low 50s and mid-50s.
THIS WEEKEND: Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Overcast with scattered showers giving way to widespread moderate to heavy rain late in the evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will bring sunshine and very cold air with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Highs will climb back to the mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered rain returning.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high