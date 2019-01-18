Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday PM, January 18, 2019

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 06:43 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 06:43 PM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday PM, January 18, 2019

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers overnight. Lows will fall into the low 50s and mid-50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Overcast with scattered showers giving way to widespread moderate to heavy rain late in the evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will bring sunshine and very cold air with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Highs will climb back to the mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered rain returning.

