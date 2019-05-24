Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, May 24, 2019

Daily Forecast

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:12 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:13 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga  

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 99.  Wind north 5 mph.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 101.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 101.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 96-98.

