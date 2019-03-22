Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, March 22, 2019

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 07:12 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 07:12 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Sunny with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

