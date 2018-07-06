Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday AM, July 6, 2018
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows 73.
TOMORROW: A mostly cloudy with good a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers afternoon shower mainly south of Augusta. Highs upper 80s.
MONDAY - THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s.
