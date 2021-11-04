Frost Advisory in Saluda County, very chilly for rest of CSRA

As of 4:30PM: We woke up a little chilly today, and we stayed that way getting to 57 degrees for our high, only 3 degrees warmer than our record coldest low ever reported, which was 54 in 1970. Clouds will continue to dominate for the evening, but luckily the drizzle will clear up. Temperatures tonight will get very cold, with 40 degrees expected in Augusta, and a frost advisory for Saluda county, which could get as cold as 35 degrees in places.

Things are going to get better after Saturday, the skies will clear up, and we will even be back in the 70s to start the work week. Stay warm out there, especially in the mornings!