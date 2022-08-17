As of 4:30PM Wednesday: A very cloudy day today, but only with a few showers and some storms. Temperatures were very cool in the low to mid 80s. Even the feels like temperature wasn’t that high today, with only a few degrees warmer. That is the good news of the current pattern, the bad news will be the storms that come through tomorrow and Friday. While we always need rain, the low pressure that will pass over us, will make an all day rain event for tomorrow starting around 9am, and going until at least 7pm. Heavy rain and lightning is expected.

While some days, like this weekend, will be better than others, this entire week will be cloudier and rainy. Luckily the temperatures will stay cooler and mild, but the humidity will build into the weekend, and the stickier conditions will return.