A Sunny Start To a Warming Work Week

As of 6:30PM Sunday- This morning, some locations were below freezing. The lowest temperature we saw today was 28 degrees in Saluda, where a freeze warning was in effect. The rest of the day was also fairly cool, with temperatures staying in the low 60s to upper 50s.

The sun will shine bright once again tomorrow, and we will start a warming trend that will lead into the middle of the work week. Tonight, however, will still be a little chilly, but slightly warmer than last night, staying in the upper 30s to low 40s. That being said, we do still have a frost advisory in effect for Wilks county.

There will be a lot of sunshine this week with little to no rain. We will warm up by Tuesday back into the mid 70s, and lows will increase to the mid 40s. A front will pass us on Thursday bringing isolated showers, and a cool down by the weekend.