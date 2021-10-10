A Sunny And Nice Week Ahead!

As of 6:30PM Sunday- A northerly wind is bringing, and will continue to bring in drier air that will continue to help clear our skies. Sadly the drier air, isn’t going to help the humidity which will remain fairly muggy for the next few days.

There are still flood warnings in effect for Washington, Johnson, and Saluda counties until further notice. They will likely be lifted, but there has been a lot of rain accumulation in those areas already. And while we do not expect more rain, the levels need to recede until they can be lifted.

We will have a warming trend this week that brings us to the upper 80s by Wednesday. Low temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the low to mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the most part all week, but the humidity will still remain. By the weekend, a frontal passage will bring isolated to scattered showers on Saturday, and the high temperatures will drop to the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.