As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Today was a wonderful day in the CSRA. Skies were clear and should remain clear for the evening. Clouds do build tomorrow as a Low gets closer to us, but our temperatures will also be cooling off. Today we were around average at 83, but the next few days we will return below average once again. Even tonight could be a little chilly as we will be in the mid to low 50s.

Showers return for the next few days, only a few isolated showers are possible Thursday and Saturday, but Friday is the day to watch out for. While the storms Friday will be isolated for the most part, they will likely have heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few lighting strikes. Things will warm up after the Low passes on, and we will get into summer like temperatures for much of next week.