A Busy Sunday in Store, but a Great Start to the Work Week

As of 8 AM Sunday- A few storms and showers spread through the CSRA this morning, and more are expected throughout the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could see very heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes, however the chance for them to become severe is fairly low. Temperatures today, much like yesterday are staying cooler, in the low 90s.

Tomorrow looks a lot better, with few clouds, and a very low chance of showers. The start of the work week over all looks great, however, temperatures will increase to the mid 90s and the heat index will reach 105-106 degrees. Rain chances will fluctuate between 20-40% throughout the week, with us staying in a typical summertime pattern.

As of now, we do not need to worry about the tropics. Hurricane Henri made landfall earlier and will continue to hug the northeast, away from our area. However, we are watching a new wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that’s at a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.