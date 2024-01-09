SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING UNTIL 11:45 AM TUESDAY…Parts of Washington, Johnson, Glascock and Hancock counties.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING UNTIL 12:15 PM TUESDAY…McDuffie, Lincoln, McCormick, and Edgefield counties.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 2PM TUESDAY... Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Washington, Johnson, and Emanuel counties.
WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES ALL DAY TUESDAY…. all counties in CSRA. Winds gusting up to 50 mph outside of storms. Wind gusts up to 75 mph possible within thunderstorms.