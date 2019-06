CSRA (WJBF) – There are widespread reports of power outages across the area after Thursday afternoon’s severe thunderstorms.

Dominion Energy reports more than 8,900 outages, mostly in Aiken County. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Aiken Electric Co-op reports about 3700 power outages, mostly in Aiken County. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Georgia Power is reporting about 2700 power outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Jefferson Energy Co-Op reports more than 2500 outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.