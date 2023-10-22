Saturday night update: Prepare for another chilly night throughout the region as a result of the increasing presence of high pressure. High clouds will stream overhead, with overnight lows ranging from the high 40s to the low 50s.

On Sunday, a cold front is anticipated to sweep the region; however, it is expected to have limited moisture content. Nevertheless, the upcoming week will introduce a colder air mass, resulting in lower temperatures. Specifically, the high temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s, while the nighttime lows will drop to the low 40s. Looking at the extended forecast, it is anticipated that a persistent ridge of high pressure will have dominance, resulting in a prolonged period of dryness extending until the end of the upcoming week. The temperatures are expected to increase to around 80 degrees towards the end of the week and persist over the subsequent weekend. Once Halloween comes around, the weather gets cooler and stays dry.