Sunday night update: Following a chilly start on Sunday, a further decrease in temperature is anticipated for Monday morning, as the mercury is projected to plummet to the upper 30s across the area. The temperatures are expected to exhibit a moderation trend on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s. During the midweek period from Wednesday to Friday, there will be a shift in weather conditions characterized by the presence of clouds and rain. This change can be attributed to the influence of a low-pressure system that facilitates the influx of moisture from the Gulf region. During the upcoming weekend and the subsequent week, there will be a decrease in humidity and a reduction in temperature.