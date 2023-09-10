Saturday night update: Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning, especially in locations where rain fell on Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and end up in the mid-80s. The upper-level low and surface frontal boundary that brought us showers and storms sticks around with yet more showers and thunderstorms. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Storms continue Monday as the frontal boundary lingers. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s. A strong cold front arrives midweek and brings additional showers and storms. Drier air settles in late next week, with temperatures cooling to near 80 degrees.