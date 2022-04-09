As of 8AM Saturday- We are starting out this morning with sunny skies and cold temperatures. Clouds are about to move in, bringing mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. This will keep temperatures on the cool side, with highs only in the 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts will go up to 25 mph. Skies will clear this evening and will stay that way through Sunday. We will start out the morning cold again, with a Frost Advisory from 3AM-8AM for Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda counties. Expect lows in the mid 30s. We will warm up in the afternoon, making it into the low 70s.

Warming trend continues Monday, with temperatures in the 80s all week long. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. We will be partly cloudy for the first half of the week. Showers return Thursday and partially into Friday. Low pressure will likely develop over Easter Weekend, bringing more showers and storms. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s.