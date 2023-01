As of 7 PM Thursday: A passing cold front allows us to see some clearing this afternoon from the gloomy clouds earlier today. Tonight’s sunset was one for the books! Winds remain breezy throughout the evening and most counties in the CSRA are under a Lake Wind Advisory until 6AM Friday.

Friday, we will see the return of sunshine! Along with the break from the clouds, we will also see temperatures cool off a bit and allow us to experience more typical daily highs for January.