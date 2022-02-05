Cooler Weekend! Sunny Saturday & Cloudy Sunday.

As of 8AM Saturday- Over the last couple of days we had a taste of spring with temperatures in the 70s! Yesterday, a cold front came through that brought us showers…and also a cool down. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

This morning, skies are clearing as the front continues to move further away. We will have sunny skies until tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will build as low pressure forms off the coast. This will bring another round of showers starting Sunday evening. These will continue throughout the day Monday, staying scattered and light. The rest of the week will be dry, and temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 60s by the middle of the week.