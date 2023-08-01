Tuesday Evening Update: Showers will be ending by midnight, with just some clouds overnight and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with isolated storms starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will be well below normal over the next few days, with tomorrow’s high being 89. Temperatures will continue to drop with rain chances going up to end the work week. Friday will likely be a cloudy and rainy day in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, we will heat back up to the low 90s but still staying below normal. There will be more scattered storms that will continue into next week.