As of 6PM Tuesday- High level cirrus clouds are building into the CSRA now. Tonight will be cool and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only rise into the mid 70s tomorrow along with the cloud cover. Winds could gust up to 20 mph. The winds will increase Thursday as the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian make it closer to our area.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph Thursday, and isolated showers are possible. The bulk of rain won’t come until overnight or early Friday morning. Expect heavy rain, a few strong storms, and potentially tropical storm force winds (40+ mph) Friday. The winds could snap trees or bring down powerlines. These conditions will continue overnight into Saturday, with a risk of isolated tornadoes as low pressure moves right across the CSRA. Rainfall totals should reach 3-5 inches, so flooding will be a concern as well. By Saturday evening, the worst of of Ian should pass, but a few showers will linger into Sunday.

Stay with us the rest of this week for the latest updates.