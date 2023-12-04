Monday Evening Update:

After a warm day today, the cooler air is now settling in. Temperatures are chilly tonight with mostly clear skies. Expect a clear Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Highs will only be in the low 60s tomorrow, and we’ll have upper 50s on Wednesday. Winds will pick up the pace Wednesday as well, consistently between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25mph. Temperatures will likely be subfreezing Thursday morning, and near freezing Friday morning.

Other than the cold temperatures and the wind, not much happening this week. Our next chance of rain comes in Saturday night into Sunday morning, and it will be warmer by then. Next week looks mostly dry and sunny.