Monday evening update:

Warmer than normal tonight with upper 30s to mid 40s and increasing clouds. Expect scattered light showers Tuesday morning, clearing out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be over 10 degrees cooler than they were today, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Some spots will fall into the teens early Wednesday morning! A very cold air mass is taking over. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with the main story being the cold.

Another system will bring us a few more showers early Friday. Behind this front will come even colder air! We’ll struggle to make it to the 40 degree mark on Saturday, and the low in Augusta for Sunday morning is only 16 degrees. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day Sunday for the extreme cold.

By the middle of next week, we will see a significant warmup with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.