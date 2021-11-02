Cooler Tomorrow, Cloudy Days Ahead.

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was another beautiful, sunny day. The sun warmed us up into the mid 70s. Tongiht, clouds will increase and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs only reaching the mid 60s. The rain won’t come into the picture until early Thursday morning. It looks like it will just be drizzle and light rain that will last until the beginning of the afternoon. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy and cool, with temperatures staying in the 50s for the most part.

Temperatures will decrease further as we enter the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s, so its possible that we will see frost in the mornings. The below average temperatures are due to a cold wedge setup. It’s still uncertain exactly when conditions will return back to normal, but as of now it looks like next week we will be back into the upper 60s and 70s. This is a changing forecast, so stay with us on-air and on the web for updates.