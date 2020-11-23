Cooler temps won’t last long. – What to expect.

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will take over the forecast tonight through Wednesday as we’ll see cooler temperatures tomorrow, however much warmer by Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A cold front will move through Thanksgiving day with scattered showers through midday, then clearing by afternoon.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 65

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low 45

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warmer. High 73

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers through midday, then becoming partly sunny. High 76 Rain chance 40%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

