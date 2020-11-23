Cooler temps won’t last long. – What to expect.

High pressure will take over the forecast tonight through Wednesday as we’ll see cooler temperatures tomorrow, however much warmer by Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A cold front will move through Thanksgiving day with scattered showers through midday, then clearing by afternoon.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38
Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 65
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low 45
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warmer. High 73
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers through midday, then becoming partly sunny. High 76 Rain chance 40%