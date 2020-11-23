Cooler temps won’t last long. – What to expect.

A not so clear day in the CSRA but we will see nicer conditions tomorrow. As the upper level high pushes off we will get back to average and even dip slightly to start the work week, but stronger high pressure is likely to return, get us slightly above average once again by thanksgiving. It does look like a lot of moisture will get trapped, we were fairly dry earlier today, and now the moisture is intruding and enveloping us all in the southeast. We should clear up tomorrow, dry off a bit too, but there will still be enough in our coffers to get us cloudier and even rainier later in the week. The tropics are still not asleep yet with the end of the 2020 hurricane season approaching, there is still one wave that could develop, it isn't very likely, but it is there taunting us. It is likely whether it strengthens or not, to move out to sea a bit more, and therefore not effect us, but with a season that already broke a record for most named storms, who knows what this season could bring us as its finale. Back in the CSRA, we should have a bit of a break from the clouds before they return for the rest of the week, with only a few here and there. And the temperatures will still be above average tomorrow morning. We will see warmer air return but it wont be that far off from average.