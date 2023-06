As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 60s. A cold front drifts south through the 2 state today with highs below average, also a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday with cooler highs in the mid 80s. High pressure rules for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to 90s. Another cold front will bring a chance for late afternoon showers and storms for Sunday.