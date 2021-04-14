Cooler temperatures on the way. – What to expect

Our High Wednesday was 90 degrees! We tied the record for the day with the record set in 1922. A cold front will move through overnight and we’ll start to see more seasonable temperatures over the next several days. A few showers will be around tomorrow then another chance of showers on Saturday. Daytime Highs will be back into the 70s…overnight Lows in the 50s.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers around. Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers around in the morning through early afternoon, then clearing and breezy. High: 78 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 74