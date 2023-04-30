Cooler and drier air is settling in the wake of a low-pressure system that brought the CSRA showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Expect clear skies tonight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. We will also have to contend with gusty winds up to 35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern portions of the CSRA through 8 p.m. Monday, including Augusta and Aiken. We kick off the month of May on a sunny and windy note on Monday. Windy conditions continue on Tuesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for all of next week, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances return next weekend.