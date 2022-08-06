As of 6:30PM Saturday- Typical August weather for the CSRA today and all the way through next Wednesday. Temperatures will stay just a degree or two below average in the low 90s. With storms expected in the late afternoon, thanks to a sea breeze front, and trough of low pressure, some places may cool off before they can reach the low 90s. For instance today when we should’ve been in the low 90s today, but the showers brought us down into the low to the mid to upper 80s.

We will see a pattern change Thursday. A cold front will approach us, bringing increased rain chances and potentially strong storms. The front will keep temperatures up to 5 degrees cooler, in the upper 80s and around 90. Low temperatures will also drop into the upper 60s. Rain chances decrease next weekend.