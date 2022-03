A cold front will move through the CSRA tonight, expect scattered showers overnight into midmorning Thursday before we see some late day partly cloudy skies. Cooler air will be with us Friday into the weekend with plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers, breezy. Low: 56 Rain chance: 50%

Thursday: Scattered showers through midday, then partly cloudy and cool. High: 67

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 69