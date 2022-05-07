As of 9AM Saturday- After an intense round of storms yesterday, we are back to sunshine to kick off this Saturday morning! We had several hail and wind damage reports across the CSRA. Today, winds will stay gusty up to 25 mph, but there will be no storms with it. Drizzle is possible as more clouds move in, but keeping rain chances under 20%. Temperatures will be significantly cooler today, only making it into the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s tonight.

Mother’s Day will be another below average day with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will settle down by then. It will be a great day to be spent outside! By Monday, we will see more sunshine. It will stay sunny and dry through the majority of the week. Temperatures will rise back to around average in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay low with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Starting Friday, we will begin to see more rain and storms.