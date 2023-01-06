7AM Friday- Good morning! Not much to report when it comes to the weather. We return to typical winter conditions today. That means highs will be in the upper 50s through low 60s until this time next week, and lows will be slightly above freezing. Today will be sunny and breezy, with similar conditions tomorrow. More clouds move in on Sunday ahead of a front. We could see a few light showers, and same for next Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week and it will be mostly dry.

Next Friday, there will be a higher chance of rain followed by a cool down. Highs will drop to the low 50s next weekend.