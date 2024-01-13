Friday night update: A cold front will sweep through tonight, driving in much cooler and drier air. A wind advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning for the majority of the CSRA for southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. We will have mostly clear skies this weekend, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s and highs in the low to upper 50s. Our next weathermaker will be a weaker system. A low pressure will push northeast along the Gulf Coast and could spark a few showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not expected. The big story is going to be the cold air moving in during the second half of the week. We will struggle to climb to the 40s, and overnight lows will be frigid, with some spots dipping into the upper teens. Another disturbance will bring a chance of showers next Friday, followed by sunshine and the coldest air of the season next weekend.