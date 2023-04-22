The cold front has pushed through the CSRA tonight. The NW flow is ushering in drier and cooler air in its wake. Expect clear skies tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. High pressure will dominate on Sunday, with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. We kick off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night, followed by increasing moisture, with showers and storms likely on Wednesday. The rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. The unsettled weather pattern continues through the end of the week, with showers. Total rainfall amounts of 1″–2″ are possible. We dry out next weekend into the early part of the following week, with temperatures remaining below-average in the 70s.