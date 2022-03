As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. Periods of sun and clouds during the day with highs below average in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and cool with morning lows in the low 40s.

The weekend will be sunny and cool with windy conditions Saturday, highs will be in the upper 60s and winds will be west at 10-20 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory could be issued.