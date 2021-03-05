Cool temperatures this weekend, BIG warm-up next week! – What to expect, check here

High pressure will keep us much cooler compared to last weekend as we’ll see Highs in upper 50s to lower 60s. That same High pressure will keep a storm system well to our South over the weekend, we may see an isolated shower on Saturday, however I think we’ll remain dry. Full sunshine returns for Sunday. Sunday and Monday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Get ready for a big warm up next week as the 70s and 80s are on the way!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible before 2PM. Afternoon sunshine. High: 60 Rain chance: 20%

Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Low 34

Sunday: Sunny. High: 63

Monday: Sunny. High: 66