As of 8:00 AM Saturday: A pretty cold start to the weekend as we woke up to temperatures below, or right at, freezing throughout the CSRA. Clear skies will allow us to enjoy abundant sunshine and a dry day! Temperature wise, it will feel like Winter, with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s in the northern half of the viewing area and lower 50s in the southern half. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Late Saturday Evening, clouds will start to increase and there a chance of very isolated light showers in the morning hours of Sunday. After lunch, all moisture will move out of the area and clouds will start to clear. This will give us a nice afternoon and evening to enjoy before kicking off a week of warmer days!