Saturday night update: A pleasant fall night is on tap for the CSRA, with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure builds in the region going into Sunday. Temperatures will warm as a result of plentiful sunshine, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pattern change occurs in the middle of next week as a wedge setup occurs with high pressure to our north and a southerly flow of moisture. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. This will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s during the second half of the week. Sunshine returns Friday into next weekend, with highs continuing to be in the upper 70s.