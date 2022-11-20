11PM Monday- Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop big time once again tonight. Expect mid to upper 20s for the majority of the CSRA Monday morning. A little bit warmer south of Augusta due to lingering clouds. It will be a cool Monday afternoon in the mid 50s with clouds returning as well.

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies all week with a few showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances return Thanksgiving and Black Friday as well with an approaching front. The clouds will keep temperatures warmer in the 40s, and highs will also climb each day. Thanksgiving will make it to the upper 60s, but then be back to the low 60s for Black Friday.

Another big warm up will come next Sunday, with low 70s likely by the middle of next week with a lot of sunshine!