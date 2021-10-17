Cool, Fall Weather is Here!

As of 7AM Sunday- A chilly start to this Sunday morning! We are waking up in the 40s…A huge change from yesterday morning. A cold front dropped temperatures across our area by up to 25 degrees. Today, our highs will only reach the low 70s, but it will feel great under the sun. Winds will mostly be from the northwest up to 10 mph. We will hardly see any clouds today, and certainly no rain.

The dry and sunny weather will stick around for quite some time. Temperatures will slowly begin to rise, however they will only go as high as around our average for this time of year. For the next 10 days, there is no rain in the forecast. Just expect some clouds in addition to the sunshine.