As of 9AM Saturday: We’ve made the forecast (checked it twice) and unfortunately, it’s not so nice! We’re looking at a dreary weekend with cooler temperatures and an abundance of clouds. Perfect weather for staying inside, sipping hot chocolate, and watching Christmas movies!

Temperatures stay in the 50s throughout the weekend. We should remain dry this afternoon for the Augusta Christmas Parade at 6pm, just bundle up to stay warm! Showers return for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. We will get a break from the rain on Monday, with showers returning midweek. Have a great weekend!