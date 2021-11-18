Cool Down on the Way, Clear Skies Remain

As of 5:15PM: Temperatures were very high today, we reached 80 degrees in Augusta, which was 6 degrees cooler than our record high, which was set today in 2013. We can wave goodbye to these warmer temperatures today as a cold front sweeps through later. This front will add a few more clouds for tonight, but the biggest thing it will bring, is much cooler temperatures. We luckily wont feel this until tomorrow afternoon as tonight we stay above average in the mid 40s.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are likely going to stay very cool. We could even see a few mornings with frost or freeze once again this coming week. We are also keeping our eyes on a few days of potential rain, which we desperately need as the abnormally dry conditions grow.