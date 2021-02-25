Cool down for Friday, warm up for the weekend. – What to expect, check here

We’ll see more clouds, scattered showers and cooler temperatures for your Friday with Highs generally in the 60s with 50s Northern CSRA. A warm front moves through tomorrow night, this will bring us back to the 70s Saturday and 80s by Saturday. A strong cold front moves in by Monday with a better chance of showers and cooler temperatures next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers, cooler. High: 63 Rain chance: 40%
Friday night: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low 48. Rain chance 30%
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm with an isolated shower. High: 77 Rain chance: 20%
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Isolated showers possible. High: 83 Rain chance: 20%