Cool & Cloudy Tuesday with Light Showers

As of 8AM Tuesday- The rain hasn’t been much of a problem this morning. Radar has shown very light showers that have mostly stayed in our southern counties. For the entire area though, skies are cloudy and temperatures are chilly. We are in the upper 30s and low 40s. We actually won’t make it much warmer than this. Temperatures will not even reach 50 degrees today. Expect on and off showers with overcast skies all day long. New model runs show heavy rain moving into Augusta this evening, however the models have overdone this event so far, so I am not concerned. Do not worry about flooding or severe weather today. Just keep an umbrella handy if you’re out and about.

Tomorrow, the sunshine returns and sticks around for a while. Temperatures will be on the rise, and will eventually reach 70 degrees by the Holiday weekend. Christmas is looking fantastic!