Sunday Morning Update: The air is cool and the skies are mostly cloudy this morning as we await the arrival of much needed rain. Weak low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is moving northeast, bringing moisture to our area. Isolated showers will move in over the next couple of hours, with more scattered rain falling in the afternoon. Rain totals will be on the lighter side with between .1-.2″ expected throughout the majority of the CSRA. Larger amounts possible in our southern counties. With the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will struggle to make it to the mid 50s. Stay warm and dry and enjoy the rest of your weekend!