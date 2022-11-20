As of 8 AM Sunday: Clouds blanket the skies to start our Sunday, but we will remain dry. The sun will return later today as the clouds start to move out and dry air builds in behind a passing cold front. Thanks to the cloud cover, we start the day a little warmer than we did on Saturday, however there won’t be much a a climb in temperatures as highs will only be in the mid 50s for your Sunday.

As the skies clear this afternoon and the winds die down, we will drop below freezing overnight. Stay warm!