As of 9 AM Saturday: St. Patrick’s Day may have been yesterday, but we’ve got some lingering shamrock shenanigans in the forecast! A few more showers will move through this morning, mostly for our southern most viewers, then we’re looking at a cloudy day. The big story is the temperatures! With the passing cold front, we will cooldown this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows at or below freezing.

A freeze watch has been issued for most of the CSRA until Monday morning and a freeze warning will be in effect until Sunday morning for our northern counties including Hancock, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia, Taliaferro, Wilkes, Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda.

After experiencing sub-freezing overnight lows this weekend, we welcome the first day of Spring on Monday and start warming back up. How about 80s late next week? Have a great weekend!