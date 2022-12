As of 9 AM Saturday: A cool, cloudy December day is expected for your Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will be at or below freezing throughout the CSRA. We will remain dry throughout the weekend, with the next chance of rain coming in late Monday. Below average temperatures will continue for both daily highs and overnight lows, as we usher in the official first day of Winter on Wednesday! Stay warm and have a great weekend!