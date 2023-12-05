Tuesday Evening Update: It’s a chilly, clear, and breezy night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cooler than it was today, with highs only in the upper 50s. The winds will also make it feel cooler, coming in from the Northwest around 10-15mph. Wind gusts could reach 25mph during the late morning and afternoon.

Cold air really settles in Wednesday night, with lows down below freezing going into our Thursday morning. There will be a quick warmup though with 60s back on Friday and 70s on Saturday! Lows will even be into the 50s over the weekend. We will stay sunny and dry over the next couple of days. More clouds will be here Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front. There will be showers moving in Saturday night, and Sunday will be a rainy day with a few thunderstorms.