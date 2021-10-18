Cool and Clear Monday Night, Great Week Ahead.

As of 7PM Monday- It’s been such a perfect start to the week! Today we were sunny and 75. Just a few cirrus clouds were in the sky over the CSRA, and the entire southeast stayed dry. For tonight, expect another chilly evening, dropping to the low to mid 40s. It’s possible that some areas could even see the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures. We will warm up a bit more towards the end of the week. A cold front will pass us on Friday, with little impact. There will be just a few showers and temperatures will cool down just a tad to the upper 70s once again. The cold front will bring us more moisture, which means humidity will increase and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out over the weekend.